Cottage Many people keep the basic heat in the cottage all year round, but it can even be a disadvantage – an expert will tell you what happens to the cottage without heating

It is time to put the cottage from winter rolls to summer condition. Many may wonder if the cottage should be kept at basic heat during the winter. Could it be a nuisance?

At the latest in may we say goodbye to winter and turn the sled towards summer.

At the same time, we are officially announcing the beginning of the cottage season. While some use the cottage as a second home year-round, or at least pop in there in the frost, many return to their summer location after a months-long break.