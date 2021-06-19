No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cottage Heli was called the “Stockman’s Buzz” until he bought a summer cottage, and nothing was the same – Readers tell what all may surprise a new cottage owner

by admin_gke11ifx
June 19, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Heli has his dream cottage in Parais, just 25 minutes from home. Picture: Outi Pyhäranta / HS

The cottage boom has taken over Finland. In its intoxication, many have bought a summer place where the reality may come as a surprise. The same happened to Heli from Turku, who tells her experience as a new cottage owner in this story.

For subscribers

“Where do you have sangria in cans? ” is heard from the phone.

At the other end of the line is a 38-year-old from Turku Heli. He is going to his cottage and has deviated along the way in Alko in the hope of a summer drink. The connection crackles a bit, but it still distinguishes it from the seller’s voice, which asks if Heli wants white or red sangria.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: