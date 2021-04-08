In a third of the cottage cheese sold in Russia, E. coli was found, so the products turned out to be dangerous to health. This is stated in research Roskachestvo, a copy of which Lenta.ru has.

The products of 20 brands have passed the examination. In fat-free cottage cheese “Baltkom”, “Blagoda”, “Vologzhanka”, “Lady from Korenovka”, “Savushkin”, “Tulsky” and “Ekomilk” they found E. coli bacteria. In addition, 14 out of 20 brands of cottage cheese showed a significant excess of the norms in terms of the amount of yeast. “With frequent use, such cottage cheese can cause stomach upset or poisoning, especially in people suffering from intestinal microflora disorders,” the experts warned.

Low-fat cottage cheese “B.Yu. Aleksandrov “,” Dmitrogosky product “,” Irbitsky “,” Prostokvashino “and President showed no violations of microbiological safety.

In March, experts warned that the products of three brands of pancakes sold in Russia turned out to be hazardous to health. Experts have found coliform bacteria in frozen convenience foods. E. coli was found in pancakes with meat from “VkusVill”, “Ot Ilyina” and “Morozko”. In addition, an increased amount of anaerobic microorganisms was found in the brands Auchan, VkusVill, Lenta, Morozko, Ot Ilyina and Tula Products from the Pushkarev Brothers Artel.