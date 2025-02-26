Coto to the electric scooter: Madrid prohibits its rent, Barcelona fine to drivers without a helmet and logroño hardens surveillance

The municipalities have become serious with the electric scootersformally classified by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) as Personal mobility vehicles (VMP), with the aim of avoiding accidents and reduce the number of infractions that occur. Among the most frequent, circular on the sidewalk, interurban roads, crossings, highways, highways or urban tunnels or handling it while the mobile is being used, considered as a distraction device.

Each city has put it in its own way. Barcelona has begun to fine this month of February to the conductors of electrical scooters and VMP for not carrying a helmet or circular on a pedestrian sidewalk, with sanctions ranging from 100 to 500 euros. Madrid He has decided to revoke the authorizations of skateboarding companies in the capital, a measure recently endorsed by justice.

Logroño has chosen to strengthen controls to these vehicles with a double objective: to ensure that they respect traffic lights and pedestrian crossings and prevent them from transitting on sidewalks and other areas of prohibited circulation. Instead, Valencia has opted for awareness campaigns, in response to the increase in injuries.

Barcelona premieres ordinance

Since February, Barcelona Apply the circulation ordinance, pedestrians and vehicles (OCVV), which establishes certain obligations for VMP. The new regulation defines VMP as single -person vehicles, so only one person can circulate in them. In addition, it forces them to use the helmet since the vehicle has front and rear lights. If not, they face a fine of 100 euros.

The ordinance also specifically prohibits the circular scooters through the 50th streets -fuera of the bike lane and defines the maximum speed at which they can circulate in 25 kilometers per hour, which is reduced to 10 in the bike lanes on the sidewalk. The use of children under 16 is sanctioned with 200 euros and circular through 50 streets, with a fine of 500 euros.

The bikes and VMP can circulate through pedestrian spaces enabled for cycling circulation although, wherever they do, their users are obliged to get off the vehicle in pedestrian agglomeration situations.

Madrid says goodbye to skateboard rental

The Rental companies Electric scooters have stopped operating in the Madrid capital, after the decision of the Consistory to revoke the licenses, arguing that they did not meet a series of technical conditions collected in the authorizations. However, few escapes that the proliferation of these vehicles became an impediment to pedestrian mobility, especially for older people and people with reduced mobility.

The decision is already definitive, after justice raised the precautionary measures granted at first. And these companies even They have said goodbye of your customers. “Until view, Madrid. We interrupt our service. We regret having to leave but we hope to see you soon in other of the cities where we operate, ”Dott said in a message as soon as its application is opened.

Campaigns in Valencia and Logroño

Logroño does not want to see electric scooters circulating on the sidewalks and other spaces reserved for pedestrians. “Like the rest of the vehicles, the VMP and the bicycles are affected by traffic regulations, thus, to mention some of the most common infractions, their users should not manipulate the mobile phone or carry headphones while circulating,” they explain from The office. According to their records, 400 complaints were filed in 2024, which were involved in 70 claims.

In Valencia they are also developing Awareness and Control Campaigns on personal mobility vehicles (VMP), in response to the increase in injuries in which they are involved and with the aim of reducing their accidents in electric scooters and bicycles. During this month it is affecting responsible driving and without distractions and the use of protective helmets, as well as the prohibition of carrying headphones. In addition, a dynamometer is also being used to measure speed.