After a long stay in Costa Rica, the Coto Hernández model reported that in a few weeks will return to Peru. This was made known by himself in his networks, an announcement that was replicated by Rodrigo Gonzáles and Gigi Miter in Amor y fuego this March 22.

The foreigner, who has already recovered from his contagion of the coronavirus diagnosed in December 2020, revealed that he has pending work in this country. For this reason, he is preparing suitcases to return to the national territory.

As recalled, the Costa Rican traveled to his native country before the pandemic to visit family members. Subsequently, the The health crisis and the closure of borders prevented their return.

“Next week I will leave the country where they think I am going. I put two options, we have to wait another week for them to realize it, “wrote the model.

“It’s no use saying the day I’m going. Help me later. I need a couple of days off to do pending things. I go to Peru because I have a life there. Not because I necessarily have to visit someone. Peace of mind, “he added. Coto Hernández.

Who is Coto Hernández?

Carlos Andrés ‘Coto’ Hernández is a well-known Costa Rican model, former participant of the well-known competition program This is war.

He lived in Peru for six years, during which time he became known in the media for his romantic relationships with Jamila Dahabreh and Yahaira Plasencia.

