Coti Sorokin gave a great show last April 23 at the Great National Theater of Lima. With masks and social distancing, each of the attendees settled into their seats until after 8:15 p.m.

Suddenly, the lights went out and the singer-songwriter came on stage with his guitarist and percussionist. The public, who were still in their respective seats, shouted and applauded the arrival of Coti, who wore a hat and black vest, clothing with which he had come hours before to the set of “Because today is Saturday with Andrés”, a program conducted by Andres Hurtado.

Coti concert. Photo: Lucia Castro

The show was inaugurated with the song “Where are you heart?”, which was composed by Enrique Iglesias in 2008. The attendees began to hum in a deaf sound due to the strict use of the masks that the venue staff was in charge of supervising.

The concert continued with “Días”. At the end of that song, the artist greeted the public and mentioned how excited he was to sing again in Lima, after doing a show in the city of Abancay, where they thought that the one who was performing was an imitator and not Coti himself.

However, he could not help but express his discomfort at finding people with masks and distanced. “The most important thing in a concert is singing,” she exclaimed, emphasizing that he respected the rules of the theater.

It was thus that the first story he told was about his hard career as a musician, as well as the fact of being the father of twins. On one of the bus trips that he made to go to teach classes, Coti narrated that he came up with “Antes que ver el sol”, this being the third song with which he delighted theatergoers.

The following anecdote came to present his fourth piece of music of the night. He told the particular story of how he met the singer Julieta Vengas and how they composed —the first day they spent together— the song “Andar Conmigo”, which led them to win Grammys.

By the fifth song he had gotten bored of being too far from the audience and asked to be brought within a meter of the audience in the front row. By then, his musicians left him alone, because he was going to sing the personal “Goodbye Song” with his acoustic guitar.

Coti Sorokin. Photo: Lucia Castro

At the end, a member of the backstage approached him to tell him that he could not be near the public. Slightly annoyed, the singer agreed to move a meter further back from listeners, who also complained about having him away again.

Coti Sorokin in concert. Photo: Lucia Castro

He continued alone and performed “Your name”, a song that was accompanied by a long chorus of attendees who sang at his request. This song was followed by “Nueces” and “I loved you so much”, the well-known hit that Paulina Rubio first released and which was also a success.

Later, he performed “Luz del día”, the composition that first appeared on the album “Crónicas” by Enanitos Verdes. From there, he continued with a new story about the psychologist who treated him in Madrid and made him sing in the sessions.

“I had a bunch of texts one day and another day he’s like, ‘Bring your guitar. I want to know what is the atmosphere of these lyrics’. So I brought the guitar, she selected four texts and lay down on the divan. I started one and finished. She closed her eyes and did this to me (Coti makes a gesture of moving her hand). So, I sang one after another. When I finished, she got up and told me: ‘200 euros’. It was the first time I sang to play”, said Coti while everyone laughed.

But then, leaving the jokes, he revealed that he asked for help for one of his lyrics that contained the verses of “50 hours”, the song number 10 of the night at the Municipal. This tune was followed by “Lento” and “Otra vez”, which she announced as her last songs of the night.

Everyone stopped to applaud the artist and the concert seemed to have come to an end; However, the three-minute ovation from the public caused Coti and his band to come out again to sing, since the Argentine could not leave the Grand National Theater without singing “Color hope” and “Nothing was a mistake” .

Coti in concert. Photo: Lucia Castro

By then, listeners were standing and taking out their cell phones with flashlights on, singing and dancing to Sorokin’s last two songs.

The night ended with a group photo and Coti moving the men to the rhythm of “olé, olé, olé. Coti, Coti”. Without a doubt, one of the best acoustic nights that Lima has witnessed in these times of pandemic.