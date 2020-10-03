The traffic lasted 10 months, generating an estimated gain of nearly 110,000 euros. The main defendant was sentenced this Friday to 10 years in prison, and his right-hand man to four years, one of which was suspended.

The Côtes-d’Armor gendarmerie announced Friday, October 2 that it had dismantled drug trafficking. “The investigations bring to light a structured network of narcotics flow led by an individual very unfavorably known for similar facts”, she said in a press release. The main defendant was sentenced to 10 years in prison this Friday at the Saint-Brieuc court.

After the discovery, on January 8, 2020, of the lifeless body of a young man at his home in Yffiniac, near Saint-Brieuc, the gendarmerie had “privileged the thesis of the overdose”, she explains. After performing “surveillance” and “phones listening“, the Saint-Brieuc search brigade identified several people and “materialized the facts about the Briochine region”.

On September 29, investigators arrested 10 people in four municipalities and discovered in particular “1,491 euros, 1 kilo of heroin, 482 grams of herbal cannabis, 150 grams of cannabis resin, 138 grams of speed, a shotgun”, details the press release. Their investigation concludes that this trafficking has “extended over a period of 10 months, generating an estimated gain of nearly 110,000 euros”.

This Friday, eight people were sentenced by the court of Saint-Brieuc after immediate appearances. The main defendant was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and his right-hand man to four years, one of which was suspended. The other six people were sentenced to terms of between 3 and 30 months’ imprisonment.