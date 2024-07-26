Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/25/2024 – 21:32

The judge of the 2nd Business Court of Belo Horizonte, Adilon Cláver de Resende, granted this Thursday, the 25th, the request for judicial recovery of Coteminas, a textile company owned by the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Josué Gomes da Silva.

In May, when the request was filed, the judge had already partially granted the group’s request for urgent relief to suspend debt collections, given the early maturity of debentures. Also in May, Josué had requested to step down from the presidency of Fiesp for a period of 40 days to deal with the recovery of his company.

The group’s debts total more than R$2 billion. The conglomerate’s companies claim that the “successful business operating model, which has given them great leverage since the beginning of their operations, has faced considerable liquidity challenges in recent years, aggravated mainly by the pandemic caused by COVID-19, as well as as a result of the devaluation of the national currency against the US dollar”.

According to the judge, “the documents brought by the applicants (companies in the group), by objectively demonstrating their financial situation, show, at first glance, the urgency and necessity of the measure, indicating that the state of economic and financial crisis they are going through is apparently surmountable and also portrays the prospect that they may recover”.

With the decision, actions and executions against the group’s companies are suspended for 180 days. Creditors will have to qualify their credits in the judicial recovery within 15 days after the publication of a notice on the subject.

The judge reiterated the appointment of Inocêncio de Paula Sociedade de Advogados and Credibilita Administração Judicial e Serviços as judicial administrators, already appointed when the injunction was brought forward.