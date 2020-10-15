The opposition has been asking for the postponement of the October 31 presidential election for several months. A request to which the Ivorian power seems indifferent.

Nothing new under the Ivorian sun. The opposition has been asking the government for several years to discuss the modalities of the presidential election of October 31, 2020. As the fateful date approaches, when more than 7 million Ivorians are called upon to choose their new leader, the opposition, now in a united front against President Alassane Ouattara, candidate for his own succession, has repeatedly reiterated its wish to see the next election postponed. Several issues are linked to this request which seems less and less on the agenda.

1 Why is the postponement necessary and what would this delay be for?

“No to the third term (by Alassane Ouattara) “, “No to the CEI (Independent Electoral Commission) subservient, not to the perjury Constitutional Council, not to the infested electoral list “, hammered Henri Konan Bédié, presidential candidate and leader of the Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI-RDA, the main Ivorian opposition party) during the great common meeting of the opposition, on October 10, 2020. A rally intended to launch the movement of “civil disobedience” that the opponents promote to mark their resistance to the decisions of power. This diatribe from the leader of the PDCI sums up the main grievances of the opponents who believe that this third candidacy of the outgoing president is unconstitutional and that the CEI and the Constitutional Council are in the hands of the current regime.

“Several Ivorian and African political and civil figures as well as members of the international community believe, in public or in private, that a postponement is necessary to prevent the current logic of confrontation from leading to serious violence”, can we read in the last note of the International Crisis Group on Côte d’Ivoire. “This postponement should allow the organization of a broad dialogue aimed at settling part of the dispute, in particular concerning the composition of the CEI, the revision of the electoral register, the modalities for the return of political exiles and the fate of some of their supporters, still imprisoned. “

For Gilles Yabi, founder and director of the West African think tank Wathi, “la request for the postponement refers to discussing the entire political framework of the election “, including the political future of Alassane Ouattara. “When we ask for a political dialogue like the opposition and a certain number of actors, he continues, it is because we consider that the situation is not normal. As soon as there is a political dialogue, this also means, for example, that the actors can agree on a transition or a maintenance of the president in power for a certain time and have, in return, a certain number of concessions, including the withdrawal of President Ouattara from the race. We would be out of constitutional time, but it would not be the first time that we have had an exceptional situation in a context of political crisis. ”

2 What scenario in case of postponement?

“What is important is what we do with the postponement, recalls Gilles Yabi. If there is a political dialogue, it is in any case the position expressed by the opposition, it opens the way to several options. “ The leader of the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI, the party of former President Laurent Gbagbo), legally recognized in Côte d’Ivoire, recently gave his opinion on the issue. “But beyond all this (of the main demands of the opposition, Editor’s note), there is the situation in our country. It is because (that he) is in crisis that we observe all of this“, asserted Pascal Affi N’Guessan during the meeting of October 10. The presidential candidate indicated that the objective of “civil disobedience “ advocated by the entire opposition is to obtain “a political transition”.

“The slogan of civil disobedience aims to obtain the political transition for the rebirth of Côte d’Ivoire because with (this) transition, we will no longer have political prisoners, we will no longer have political exiles. We will no longer have the division of Côte d’Ivoire. All the sons of this country will sit around the same table to heal the wounds of these thirty years of clashes, conflicts, bruises, violence “, said Pascal Affi N’Guessan. National reconciliation is an exercise in which Côte d’Ivoire engaged in 2001, especially after the 1999 coup. A futile exercise given the post-electoral crisis of 2011.

“The presidential election of October 31st could have been the occasion for Côte d’Ivoire to end the long series of crises which started after the death, at the end of 1993, of President Félix Houphouët-Boigny, analyzes the International Crisis Group. Instead, the country is heading towards a new confrontation between supporters of Alassane Ouattara, Henri Konan Bédié and Laurent Gbagbo, the three actors at the heart of this crisis for nearly three decades (…). While these antagonisms resurface, this presidential election is likely to open a new episode in this interminable Ivorian crisis. “

3 If not, should we fear a crisis equivalent to that of 2011?

If the elections are held, the biggest worry is to see the scenario of 2011, where some 3 000 people have died, reproduce. “The risks of violence in Côte d’Ivoire, on the occasion of this election, are significant, Gilles Yabi answers straight away. We already have deaths before the election. We have a pre-election crisis. There is a good chance that we will have an electoral and post-electoral crisis (…) “

However, he adds, “We are not in the same scenario as in 2010-2011. At that time, we knew that we were going to an election with political opponents who could resort to force armies : on the one hand the government army, on the other, a rebellion which is still there. What happened (in 2011), it is a military confrontation between organized forces. Today we are not in this scenario. The balance of power is totally different : there is a president who controls the state apparatus and the security forces. There is no rebellion in the territory since it has been dismantled : a certain number of its military chiefs returned to Ouattara’s army. We are in a very unbalanced balance of power, in favor of the power in place. Even if there is violence, we are not in the scenario of a confrontation between comparable forces (…). But that doesn’t mean it’s not dangerous. ”

4 Is a postponement still plausible?

For Gilles Yabi, he is “very unlikely” that the Ivorian regime aligns with the option of postponement. President Ouattara “had the choice not to come forward (…). The feeling we have is (that the Ivorian regime) decided to go to the election being aware of the risks and having the feeling that he will be able to pass this moment, even if there is violence (…). But we are in politics, if there is strong pressure from influential international actors, maybe we will have a change at the last moment. But, again, that’s highly unlikely. “

The recent statement by Henri Konan Bédié suggests a certain pragmatism among Ivorian opponents who focus on the electoral commission, the cornerstone of the electoral system. “Faced with the threat of perceptible attacks by those in power against opposition figures and the inability of the CEI to organize a fair, credible and transparent presidential election”, the head of the PDCI asked the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Gutteres, “to take up the Ivorian file for the establishment of a truly independent and credible electoral body” before the presidential election. Representatives of the main Ivorian parties have already withdrawn from the CEI. The latter has let it be known that this will have no impact on her mission.

Voter card distribution operations have started in Côte d’Ivoire and the presidential campaign officially opens on October 15 at midnight to end on October 29, under the seal of “civil disobedience” for the opposition.