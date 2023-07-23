The resort of Gennady’s wife, a Putin loyalist, reopens on the French Riviera

The oligarchs and loyalists of Vladimir Putin are back in business. La Stampa writes today, which tells how the Club de Cavalière & Spa is ready to reopen, an extra-chic 5-star hotel that promises unforgettable holidays on the French Riviera. “A small corner of paradise located on a private beach in Lavandou, about thirty kilometers from Saint-Tropez, not far from Cap Nègre, where the summer residence of Carla Bruni’s family stands”, explains La Stampa.

But the hotel, continues the Turin newspaper, “it belongs to Elena Timchenko, wife of Gennady, a figure very close to Vladimir Putin. “One of the most powerful people in Russia”, according to Forbes, who estimated his assets at 18.5 billion dollars”. The structure, in fact, reopened its doors on May 26 for the new summer season, after about a year of closure. “As if nothing had happened, to the amazement of the citizens of Lavandou and the local administration”, writes La Stampa.

And yet, La Stampa recalls, “just a year ago, President Emmanuel Macron guaranteed that the “sanctions against Russia” would remain in force “until the necessary time and with the necessary intensity” to hit Moscow, but without damaging France, as demonstrated by the leniency Paris had towards the club”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

