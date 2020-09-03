Antonio Jesus Cotán Pérez, known footballingly as Cotan, and Borja Lopez, become the first signings of the CD Numancia 20-21. Cotan, footballer born in Olivares (Seville) on September 19, 1995, works as a midfielder and comes from Roda JC of Holland, team of the second Dutch. Trained in grassroots football Sevilla FC, in 2017 he signed for the Real Valladolid. Already in 2019 he played in the Nástic de Tarragona and the Stem from the Netherlands.

For his part Borja comes from Salamanca UDS, where he was the undisputed starter in the charro team until the stoppage of the competition due to the pandemic. Borja completed five seasons in the Cornellá from Barcelona and two others in the Sant Andreu –All in Second B– before joining the Salamanca team last season.

Cotan and Borja They will pass a medical examination this Thursday and if it is satisfactory, they will be presented to the media at The little birds from 12.30 pm. The intention of the Soria team is to carry out the PCR tests next Monday to have the first training session of the season on Tuesday the 8th.