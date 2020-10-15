Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya has passed away. She had been running ill for a long time. His daughter Radhika Gupta gave this information. Let me tell you that Bhanu Athaiya was India’s first Oscar Award winner, who won this award for the film ‘Gandhi’ (1983).

Radhika told Bhasha, “Mother died in the morning. He had a brain tumor diagnosis eight years ago. She had been in bed for the last three years because she had undergone a side paralysis. ” Bhanu Athaiya was born in Kohlapur. He started his career with Guru Dutt’s 1956 superhit film ‘CID’. Stepped into Hindi cinema as costume designer.

She won the Best Costume Designer Academy Award for Richard Attenborough and John Mallow’s film ‘Gandhi’. To secure the award, Bhanu Athaiya gave the Oscar Award to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2012.

She remained associated with the industry for nearly 50 years. He acted in around 100 films. He also received two National Awards for Gulzar’s drama film Bhi ‘(1990) and Ashutosh Gowariker’s film’ Lagaan ‘(2001).