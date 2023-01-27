It is not racism to describe the one who demanded deputations from Córdova outside the polls.

The illegal interception and dissemination of a conversation in May 2015 between Lorenzo Cordova and Edmundo Jacobo about the meeting in April with a scoundrel named Hipólito Arriaga Pote continues to fuel the insults against the INE.

The President Lopez Obrador Said yesterday:

“How am I going to love the one who is now, Lorenzo Córdova! But how! how will it be a racist for president of the INE! Isn’t racism the opposite of democracy? And it was tried, look there, to see if you can find when they go to see him from indigenous communities to ask him to take the original peoples into account and he does not attend to them, he gets upset, and then he talks to an assistant… ”.

I remember the episode and I get it back because it was an obvious blackmail: with the alibi of undemocratic “uses and customs”, the rogue who flaunted himself as “indigenous governor of all ethnic groups in the country” He demanded seats from him, preventing his “represented” from expressing their genuine will at the ballot box.

In essence, what “the racist” Córdova told the general secretary of the INE (not his “assistant”) was:

“I’m going to tell you how that bastard spoke: ‘I am the chief of the great Chichimeca nation, I am coming from Guanajuato, I will tell you, or legislators for us, or I will not allow your elections.’ You can see that this guy, I don’t know if it’s true that he talks like that, bastard, or he saw a lot of Lone Ranger with that of Toro, bastard. No kidding, he just needed to say: ‘I, great chief Sitting Bull, leader of the great Chichimeca nation.’ Don’t suck, he’s in a panic, bastard. Either we end up having a lot of fun or we end up at the psychiatrist…”.

The balconeo of such a logical, hilarious and explainable call shocked the good consciences of the politically “correct”, who accused Córdova of being “racist”, he apologized to those who considered themselves aggrieved and in this space I published I support great boss INE.

The anecdote comes to mind due to the intensification of the attack against the INE, so bitter that it has made López Obrador tell several obvious lies.

This Thursday, for example, when commenting on the unanimous resolution of the General Council of the Institute on the danger that Plan B entails in the reforms to secondary laws, AMLO assured:

“A law was presented that does not have greater scope, it is nothing more than lowering their salaries…”.

False: your proposal implies the structural dismemberment of the INE and the firing of 85 percent of its operational staff (2,600 people), made up of public servants who have rendered an efficient and verifiable service to the citizenry.

If the constitutional reform aborted by the opposition in Congress was a bullet to the head, what the morenistas and morenianas majorities approved mutilate the arms and legs of the institution.

And the president slandered the councilors:

“Are they not the ones who allow the stuffing of ballot boxes and the falsification of records? Are not the electoral authorities the ones that steal the packages? Are not the electoral authorities the ones that allow the purchase of the vote…?

No. Certainly not.