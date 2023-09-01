Before it even took place, the one between Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine, was destined to become the divorce of the year. After 18 years married, the couple announced their separation at the beginning of last May and since then everything has been taunts, cross communications, the press located on one side and the other and a mixture of dramas where money has been placed in the center of the dispute. Thursday, August 31, was an expected day on the agendas of both – and their lawyers – because the first hearing of the trial that will decide the terms of their separation took place. For now, the temporary measure is for the actor, 68, to pay his wife, 49, about 120,000 euros a month to support the three children they share.

The appointment has taken place in Santa Barbara, a picturesque coastal city located a couple of hours north of Los Angeles next to which the Costners have their home, or rather, their mansion. It is estimated that the fortune of the actor Dancing with Wolves and The bodyguard it is around 230 million euros; only in his last series, yellowstone, the interpreter signed with Paramount a salary increase with which he reached 1.2 million dollars (1.1 million euros) per chapter. Therefore, the pension that would correspond to Christine (Baumgartner, maiden name) and her three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, will not be small. The interpreter’s still wife intended to demand 175,000 dollars a month (160,000 euros) of pension for minors, which would mean 46,000 dollars more than the 129,000 (119,000 euros) that the judge has issued.

Finally, and after bringing up several financial reports, he has requested 161,592 dollars (149,000 euros) for the pension of the three adolescents. If there is an agreement, it would be retroactive, dated July 1. In June, he came to request 250,000 dollars a month, which meant three million dollars a year for the maintenance of the three boys, to a million for each of them. In any case, that is much more than the 60,000 dollars a month (55,300 euros) that Costner offers. All this together with the million and a half dollars (almost 1.4 million euros) that he has already paid her, as stipulated in his prenuptial agreement.

Magazine People He assures that, at the hearing in Santa Barbara, Christine Costner has been moved when talking about her children and the importance of continuing with their lives as they have been until now. The designer’s lawyer has stated that for the pension they handle these stratospheric figures because luxury life is “in the DNA” of the boys “at this time”, and has listed the number of sports they practice or the importance of horses of the family and their homes. The main one, located in the neighboring town of Carpinteria, has four hectares and four buildings linked to each other, as well as an infinity pool, a volleyball court and two small guest houses. “We have created a community,” she said through tears, explaining that her children are “very connected to the ocean, it is their home”, and that the house is only a few meters from the sea and to be able to put “their feet in the water”. “Here we have created everything you can dream of,” she said about the mansion that the actor owns, and from which she ended up leaving last July after a court order, since she refused to leave the house.

Kevin Costner and his then recent wife, Christine Baumgartner, at the opening of a store in Madrid in 2005.

People It has also obtained a legal report on the actor’s finances in which it is specified that “the average cash flow available for the period 2021-2022 was $19,248,467 [17.750.000 euros], 1,604,039 dollars per month”, a million and a half euros per month, hence the demands of those 149,000 euros per month, which would be 10% of their budget. It has also been known that, as of June 30, 2023, the sum of Costner’s cash accounts amounted to about 17.3 million dollars, almost 16 million euros. The lawyers for the actor’s still wife affirm that the pension they demand “will not be enough to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it will be enough to allow [Christine] provide them with a relatively comparable lifestyle.”

Yeah People has leaked Christine’s statement, it has been the sharpest TMZ who has reported Costner’s, assuring that his ex-wife accuses him of being stingy when he continues to pay child support. In addition, in these documents, it is stated that Costner has assured that his ex-wife complains about the lack of liquidity but that “his new boyfriend has given him” 20,000 dollars, about 18,500 euros, citing an unidentified man. In addition, he accuses her of having used more than 105,000 of her dollars (about 97,000 euros) to pay her lawyers, as well as “inflating the maintenance bills” with her own expenses that do not have to do with the children, such as personal trainers or plastic surgery; In this section he accuses her of spending 174,000 euros in one year. That’s why, for him, that $60,000 a month is enough, because he believes that his ex-wife is capable of having a job, even though she “has no plans to find any job or take on any activity that generates income.”

Everything is mutual accusations and risqué details that their legal teams leak to the different media. At the moment, as stipulated, Costner must pay $129,000 (119,000 euros) per month to his children, but it is a very temporary decision, since the hearing will continue on Friday and the judge, then yes, will establish the exact amounts and conditions. At least until one of the two reopens Pandora’s box.