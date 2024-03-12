Costco, one of the largest and most recognized retail chains in Mexico and the United States, has announced the temporary closure of all its stores in both countries during a specific day in the month of March. This measure, which will affect both branches in Mexico and the United States, has aroused the attention of clients and industry analysts, who seek to understand the reasons behind this decision and how it will affect the company's commercial operations.

The closure of all stores is scheduled for a particular day in the month of Marchalthough it has been confirmed that it will be on Easter Sunday 2024. This closure will also include gas stations operated by the chain, meaning customers will need to take precautions and plan their purchases in advance if they want to avoid inconveniences during this holiday. .

The decision to close stores during the Easter Sunday which is March 31, responds to a common practice of the company, which adjusts its operating calendar according to the holidays celebrated in the United States. Although Easter Day is not an official holiday in Mexico, Costco Mexico adapts its programming in line with the policies established by the American parent company, seeking to maintain uniformity in its operations at an international level.

It is important to note that, although the closure of Costco stores in Mexico coincides with Easter Sunday in 2024, other retail chains could choose to maintain their usual operations during this date. However, Costco has chosen to follow its traditional practice of closing during this holiday, in line with established company policies.

Although the closure coincides with Easter Sunday in 2024, other retail chains could choose to maintain their usual operations during this date. Photo: Unsplash.

Opening Hours at Costco

Despite the temporary closure of all Costco stores over Easter Sunday, the impact on the company's business operations is expected to be minimal. Thanks to one prior logistics planningthe company has taken steps to ensure that the closure does not significantly impact its customers or its supply chain.

Customers should note that although stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, business hours will resume as normal the following day. Costco's customer service hours are usually Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In the United States, Easter Sunday is a holiday celebrated with a variety of traditions, from special church services to Easter egg hunts and community parades. Meanwhile, in Mexico, Holy Week is characterized by a series of festivities marked by the Catholic calendar, which reflects the cultural differences between both countries.