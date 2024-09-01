One of the most anticipated holiday periods in the United States is approaching. Next Monday, September 2, Labor Day will be celebrated and, If you’ve been planning to shop at Costco, you’d better pay attention to the store’s ads.

It is worth remembering that Costco is one of the largest membership-based chains in the United States, because it is possible to purchase wholesale products at low prices.

But the chain is also characterized by providing various benefits to employees and, in that sense, it has confirmed that all its stores will be closed next Monday.

Costco usually closes its stores during official holidaysFor example, the same measure was taken on July 4, in commemoration of Independence Day.

So, For 24 hours, all branches in the country will remain closed. However, the chain recalled that its online sales are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Don’t forget that since it is a national holiday, it is also Banks, post offices and most government offices will be closed on Labor Day.

If you need to make last-minute purchases and are a regular customer of membership-based chains, then you should know that Sam’s Club will remain open on Labor Day, although with reduced opening hours. It will be open from 8 AM to 6 PM for Plus members and from 10 AM to 6 PM for regular club members.

Other stores that will remain open include: Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Target, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Most liquor stores, Walgreen, CVS, Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and Marshall’s.

Costco will close all its locations on Labor Day. Photo:iStock

Get your shopping done early and take advantage of Costco’s Labor Day deals

It has already become clear that Next Monday, September 2, all Costco branches in the United States will remain closed for 24 hours. But that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of special Labor Day deals.

And it is worth remembering that Costco will operate on its normal schedule throughout the weekend and you will find everything you need to organize a barbecue in the yard as is customary on this date.