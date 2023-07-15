Costco and Sam’s Clubare strong competitions as they are chain stores that operate through clients who are members of their price club, therefore, by offering a wide variety of products, they usually place offers to attract more consumers, if you are looking for a smartphones high-end cheap, we present you which of the two companies presents great options of Samsung, iPhone and Xiaomi models.

On the one hand, the retailer of price clubs, which is operated by the American corporate, Walmart, presents a variety of ranges in the smartphones that it offers to its customers, who, having a Current Membership, provide service in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, Brazil, and China.

The company founded by Sam Walton, Sam’s Club stands out for provide your members with items for your business such as industrial kitchens, furniture, accessories and utensils, cleaning products and much more.

Meanwhile, Costco Wholesale Corporation, remains among the taste of its members because by offering memberships, it offers competitive products for its quality and prices within the store.

Therefore, Sam’s Club and Costco, being main rivals, usually place great discounts to stand out among their members, this time, if you are looking for a new cell phone, we present you which of the two companies offers the Xiaomi, Samsung and IPhone cheaper.

Costco vs Sam’s Club: Samsung, iPhone and Xiaomi cell phones

First, let’s look at one of Samsung’s standout models, the brand for a wide range of electronic devices including cell phones, televisions, smart TVs, and more. Let’s talk about Samsung Galaxy Z smartphone.

As characteristics that stand out, are:

Screen: 6.7” HD, AMOLED

Memories: 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal

Camera: 12+12 MP main and 10 MP front

Battery: 3700 mAh of great durability, up to 15 hours

This device can be found:

Costco: $16,499.00

Sam’s Club: $17,389, interest-free monthly payments starting at $1,449.08 per month

Meanwhile, the Apple brand, being famous for producing electronic equipment, software and online services, companies place a wide variety of iPhones, therefore, the model Apple iPhone 14 128GB is a great option for its new security features.

As characteristics that stand out, are:

Screen: Super Vibrant, Retina XDR, resistant to dust and splashes of water

Low-light photos: 2.5 times better on the main camera and 2 times better on the ultra-wide angle

Cinematic Mode: Automatically shifts focus to what’s most important

iOS 16: Personalize your lock screen in fun new ways

This device can be found:

Costco: $20,899.00

Sam’s Club: $21,481

However, if you prefer the Chinese company dedicated to the development of electronic equipment, among the Xiaomi; Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S 64 GB.

As characteristics that stand out, are:

6.67” FHD+ Dot Display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution

Android 10 Operating System and high-performance Octa-Core 2.3 Ghz Processor

64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, Expandable up to 512GB

16 MP Front Camera and 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP Rear Camera

High performance and long life 5020mAh Super Li-Po battery

This device can be found:

Costco: Not currently available online.

Sam’s Club: $3,067