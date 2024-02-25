Both Costco and Sam's Club stand out as companies that operate through customers with current memberships, offer exclusive products to their members, and become the ideal place for those who will start their businesses at offer furniture that stands out for its quality-price.

Both leading companies offer 4-piece garden rooms that provide comfort and style, so if you are looking to add a fresh and elegant touch to your outdoor space you have to Learn about the features and payment flexibilities of these sets that you can buy for less than 20 thousand pesos.

Costco: Ove Decors, St Thomas 4 Piece Garden Room

⦿ Price: $19,997

The St Thomas Garden Room by Ove Decors, available at Costco, offers you not only comfort but also durability and style. Its rust-resistant frame is wrapped in hand-woven resin wicker, providing an elegant touch to your outdoor space.

Characteristics:

⦿ With a sofa, two individual chairs and a table, this garden room provides you with multiple opportunities to relax all summer long.

⦿ The seats, backrests and cushions are designed to provide maximum comfort.

⦿ Sunbrella® Fabric: Stain, mildew, chlorine and fade resistant. Easy to clean with mild soap.

⦿ Hand-woven resin wicker: Resistant to all types of weather.

⦿ Durable and Rust-Resistant Structure: Made of durable and rust-resistant welded aluminum.

Specifications:

⦿ Dimensions and Weight:

Single chairs: 70cm × 87cm × 91cm; 13.2kg

Sofa with armrest: 185cm × 87cm × 91cm; 27kg

⦿ Table: 119cm × 54.5cm × 47cm; 24kg

Includes:

⦿ 2 individual chairs with back and seat cushions

⦿ 1 sofa with armrests with back and seat cushions

⦿ 2 Sunbrella® decorative pillows

Sam's Club: Member's Mark Jersey Garden Set 4 pcs

At Sam's Club, the Member's Mark Jersey garden set offers style and comfort, with an initial price of $13,297 you can buy it for only $10,228, plus it gives you 9 Months Interest Free.

With a 2-seater aluminum wicker sofa, multifunctional table and 2 individual seats, this set is perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere on your patio.

Set details:

⦿ Number of Pieces in Set: 4

⦿ Manufacturing Material: Aluminum, wicker, fabric, foam, plastic wood, stainless steel screws

⦿ Packaging Contents: 1 Sofa, 1 table, 2 seats, protective cover

⦿ Color: Gray

⦿ Style: Modern