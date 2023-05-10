Costco has a program called ‘Costco Trade-In‘, with which it allows you to obtain free merchandise in exchange for almost nothing, since it is a Swap Powered By Phobio, who allows you to exchange your items that you no longer want, for a considerable value in groceries.
The chain of retail and wholesale stores Costco Wholesale Corp, allows trade certain electrical products to its members, taking into account certain requirements, among them, that they work perfectly and are not damaged.
This is how Costco gives life to the old electrical appliances that you have at home, because with the exclusive exchange program, those who have a membership, they can get free groceries in exchange from smartphones, tablets, consoles and laptops.
How Costco Exchange Works
On the Costco page, they explain step by step the exchange program promoted by Phobio, who is an industry leader in exchange services, with the aim of helping customers acquire new devices.
With the program, it is possible to trade in your Apple devices, thus getting great value for your old devices as they take on new life, by following these instructions:
- Get a quote: They must enter the serial number or IMEI of the device
- Get a Box: A box of prepaid shipping supplies and packing instructions are shipped directly to your address
- Ship in 3-5 business days
- Receive Costco Shop Card: You will receive your choice of Costco Shop Card or a Digital Costco Shop Card loaded with trade-in value.
