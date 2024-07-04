Are you a Potterhead or a LEGO collector? The store that operates through current memberships, Costco, has started selling the exclusive LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat for only $2,199.00, with shipping included in the price, it stands out for offering a unique interactive experience for fans of the magical universe of Harry Potter.

This is the first LEGO® Harry Potter™ set to include a sound brick, bringing your creation to life. By tilting the tip of the hat and placing it on your head, You will activate the voice of the Sorting Hat, who will tell you which Hogwarts house you belong to.

It even includes an exclusive minifigure. Learn about its features and enjoy this collector’s set with which the company offers exclusive items to its partners, Costco is offering a perfect combination of magic and construction.

This LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat is an ideal addition to any Harry Potter collection, as it’s a fantastic interactive piece to play with and display magic in your home.

Features of the LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat

◉ Additionally, you will be able to hear the Sorting Hat song on occasion.

◉ The set includes a base decorated with the Gryffindor™, Slytherin™, Hufflepuff™ and Ravenclaw™ crests, providing an authentic and detailed touch.

◉ Comes with a Harry Potter minifigure with the Sorting Hat, adding a special, collectible element to the display piece.

Specifications

◉ Number of Pieces: 561 pieces

◉ Sorting Hat Dimensions: 19cm long x 19cm wide x 24cm high

◉Package Dimensions: 38cm wide x 26cm long x 12cm high

Product Weight: 1kg

Details

◉ Brand: LEGO

◉ Type: Building Blocks Set

◉ Model: Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat

◉ Contents: 1 LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat