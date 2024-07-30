This summer, Costco has brought an impressive range of options to keep you cool, both indoors and out. Featured products include wall-mounted and portable air conditioners, ideal for any cooling need, from prestigious brands for their technology to ensure that their customers can cope with the high temperatures that this season brings.

However, in the largest club-type chain company in the world that offers exclusive items to its customers with current membership, on its website the highlights of this season of the arrival of the rains, and with them, a An innovative solution for worry-free outdoor enjoyment is the Honeywell CO401PM Outdoor Air Cooler.

This outdoor air cooler is available from the company that has its own brand Kirkland, Costco offers it for a price of $6,299, which includes shipping. This offer from the business that has Sam’s Club as its main competitor, represents an excellent deal. value for money for those who want to enjoy the outdoors without compromising the comfort or durability of their cooling equipment.

The Honeywell CO401PM is easy to transport and install, making it the perfect solution for those looking for an efficient and convenient way to stay cool outdoors. Its rugged design and ability to withstand both the effects of sun and rain make it especially suitable for variable climates and for continuous use during the summer season.

Whether at home or outdoors, this summer promises to be cooler and more comfortable thanks to innovative options like this one. Below we present all its details so that you can take advantage of this fan that becomes an indispensable part of your home.

Characteristics

◉ The Honeywell CO401PM is a portable air cooler designed specifically for outdoor use.

◉ It stands out for its rain-resistant UV protection, which guarantees safe and long-lasting operation under variable weather conditions.

◉ Ideal option for cooling areas such as gardens, patios and any surface up to 53 square meters.

Technical details:



◉ Type: Portable

◉ Model: CO401PM

◉ Dimensions: Width 36.5cm x Depth 66.5cm x Height 86.4cm

◉ Weight: 14kg

◉ Color: Gray

◉ Material: Plastic/Metal