LG, a brand recognized for its excellence in a variety of products, from refrigerators to televisions, has captured the attention of consumers thanks to its quality and advanced technology, which is why several Companies take advantage of LG's reputation to offer discounts on its products.

This time, the company that operates through clients with current membership, Costco has surprised by putting the LG 75″ 4K screen on sale at a lower price than other stores like Liverpool, Coppel and Sears, for a limited time only.

In a promotion that will run throughout the month of March or while supplies last, Costco is offering the LG 75″ 4K display for just $14,999, which includes free shipping. This is a unique opportunity to purchase a high-quality television at an irresistibly low price.

Liverpool:

⦿ Previous price: $30,999

⦿ Current price: $16,998

⦿ Free shipping nationwide

Coppel:

⦿ Previous price: $18,999

⦿ Current cost: $17,699

⦿ $1,033 biweekly with Coppel Credit

⦿ Free shipping depending on address

Sears:

⦿ 30% discount

⦿ Price with discount included: $16,995

⦿ Free shipping

⦿ Months without Interest with bank cards

Do not miss this opportunity to acquire a high-end screen at an exceptional price, if you want to have an unbeatable visual experience in the comfort of your home, with realistic image quality and vibrant colors, this LG screen is what you have been wanting for so long. searching.



Features of the LG 75UR8750PSA Screen:

⦿ Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD 4K)

⦿ Operating System: WebOS

⦿ Voice Command Control: Compatible with Amazon Alexa

⦿ Inch: 75″

⦿ Technology: LED

⦿ Screen Design: Flat

⦿ Ports/Inputs/Outputs: 3 HDMI, 2 USB

⦿ Smart TV: Yes

⦿ Compatibility: Apple AirPlay

⦿ The screen has HDR10 Pro to optimize brightness levels

⦿ α5 AI 4K Gen6 Processor for spectacular picture and sound

⦿ 4K Upscaler, AI Sound

⦿ AI Brightness Control