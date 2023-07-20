Discover the new era of Costco membership in Mexico with the arrival of its digital version! In a world of constant technological evolution, companies are looking for innovative ways to improve the experience of their users, and Costco has not been left behind, with the digital membership raid to provide greater benefits to customers.

Costco’s decision to push its digital membership format stems from its objective of boosting sales through its eCommerce platform. By offering exclusive promotions and discounts from its app, the company seeks to attract more customers and strengthen its presence in the Mexican market. This commitment to digitalization represents an opportunity for growth and modernization that can lead Costco to be at the forefront of retail in the digital age.

To get the new Digital Membership, customers need to make sure they have their Costco membership on file for online purchases. and have the official Costco app installed on your mobile device. Device compatibility is crucial, as an operating system of Android 9 or higher, or iOS 11 or higher is required to enjoy this digital experience.

Once these requirements are met, the activation process is simple and accessible to everyone. Users must log in to the Costco app or sign up if you don’t have an account yet. Then, from the “My Account” section, they can access the “Digital Membership” section and accept the terms of use. It is important to mention that customers must provide a photograph that meets certain guidelines for their digital identification.

To activate your Digital Membership at Costco, follow these simple steps:

Download the latest version of the Costco App from the App Store (iOS) or from Google Play (Android). Open the Costco app and click on “My Account.” If you don’t have an account yet, select “Sign Up Now” and follow the steps to sign up. Once you have logged in, go to the “My Account” section and click on the “Get it today and activate it in store! Digital Membership” button. Accept the terms of use of the Digital Membership by clicking on the “Get your Digital Membership” button: “By linking the membership to your device you get a digital extension of it. Valid to buy only at Costco Mexico.” Next, accept the photo use agreement for your Digital Membership and follow the instructions to take it: Photos with pets, animations (GIFs), landscapes or more than one person are not allowed. When you’re happy with the photo, click “Use this photo” or choose “Take another photo” to change it. Once the previous steps are completed, you will see your Digital Membership in red with the legend “PENDING” in the “My Account” section. To finish the activation process, go to any Costco location with your official ID. In the Memberships module, provide additional information requested, such as your cell phone number, operating system, device make and model, and service provider. Once you have activated your Digital Membership, swipe down the screen of your device or open the application again to update it and that’s it! Your Digital Membership will be ready to be used at any authorized point of sale within Costco branches.

Although some users may have doubts about the future of the physical version, the company has decided to keep it current at certain points of sale, ensuring that both options are available to meet the needs of all its members. Photo: Unsplash.

After activating the Digital Membership, customers can enjoy a number of benefits. In addition to being able to access exclusive promotions and discounts, digital membership allows you to check the balance of your 2% executive reward from your cell phone. In addition, it can be used at various points of sale within Costco branches in Mexico, such as soda fountains, checkouts, opticians, pharmacy and tire center.

Digital membership can be presented in store

It is important to note that, at the moment, the gas station is the only point of sale that does not support digital membership, so users will have to continue using the traditional version in this specific case.

Membership digitization also involves a verification and activation process in physical branches. Once the client has completed the activation in the application, they must go to any Membership module in one of the Costco stores, presenting an official identification and other necessary information to finish the process.

With the Costco Digital Membership, customers will be able to enjoy a more convenient and accessible shopping experience. It will no longer be necessary to carry the physical card with you, since the digital version will be available on your mobile device to be used at any authorized point of sale.