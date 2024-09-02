One of the most popular benefits when it comes to prestigious chains In the United States, they are Costco membershipsthrough which customers, by paying a monthly or annual amount, obtain certain benefits that, in many cases, can even be economically profitable when making purchases.

In that sense, many were surprised by the news that the Costco press team announced, announcing that They made an increase in their annual membershipswith “gold star” memberships. This measure will affect a total of 52,000,000 members according to the company.

That amount means A little more than half of the total Executive Members that Costco has in the United Statessays the press release they launched during the month of July. Gold Star Individual, Business and Business add-on members from the US and Canada are affected.

“All Gold Star, Business and Business add-on members in the US and Canada They will pay an annual fee of US$65”, they assure from Costco, when previously they paid a fee of US$60, while Executive Memberships will increase from US$120 to US$130, The increases are US$5 and US$10.

This project had been announced by the chain in July, and came into effect on September 1, so, in the next month, Affected Costco members will now have to pay the amount with the increase corresponding included in its rate, a measure that was novel in every sense.

When was the last time Costo increased its membership?

According to Costco’s press release, The last time membership fees had been increased was in 2017.that is, exactly seven years ago for customers in the United States and Canada, and that is why many users were more than surprised.

It is worth mentioning that Costco is a chain of enormous prestige not only in the United Statesas it has 882 warehouses: 609 in the US and Puerto Rico, 108 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 33 in Japan, 29 in the UK, 18 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, four in Spain, two in France and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden.