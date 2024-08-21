According to the criteria of

This is the famous Starbucks pink drink, named as Strawberry Acai Refresherwhich became popular when users began to mix it with coconut milk instead of water, achieving a pinker, creamier and more striking texture, until the cafeteria itself began to market it with that formula, according to what was detailed Allrecipes.

The Costco option is 12-packs of small 226-milliliter bottles priced at US$18.99giving a price per container of US$1.58 each, according to a video shared by Laura Jayne Lamb, an expert in revealing the best offers of the chain of stores.

According to fans, The bottled version tastes almost identical to the one offered in the store and “satisfies the craving” for Starbucks’ pink drinkCritics also say it’s best served over ice, preferably with fresh strawberries for the full barista experience. In fact, one Reddit user said that after working as a barista for 5 years, this is the only drink he drinks.

Starbucks’ pink drink is sold at Costco in 12-count packages. Photo:Dealmoon.com Share

Another product that Starbucks and Costco sold together.

As detailed Allrecipesalready For some time now it has been possible to buy a a coffee blend at Costco that was very similar to the one sold by Starbucks. It is a coffee under the Kirkland brand that used the same blend of coffees that the coffee and pastry shop sold.

That coffee is still being sold and is one of Costco’s highest rated products.according to its official site. The store is allowed to sell the blend as it is part of a previous agreement between the companies.