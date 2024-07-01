In the face of the housing crisis that the city of Los Angeles, in the state of California, USAthe supermarket chain Costco unveiled a plan to build an 800-unit housing complex for low-income people, although it does not yet have the necessary permits to begin.

With the Housing and rent prices among the highest in the country and a homeless rate that is also among the highestthe California government is facing a crisis that is beginning to worry authorities. Not only are officials paying attention to the problem, but Costco recently presented a possible solution.

The chain seeks build a housing complex that will have about 800 unitsin a project that was announced last year. In a partnership with developer Thrive Living, the chain would start with the construction of the complex that includes 184 affordable homes.

According to the information shared by the media The New York Postthe company issued a press release early last year in which determined that the construction would be in Baldwin VillageHowever, the delay continues as they are still waiting for permits, according to a representative from Thrive Living.

Among the environments included in the construction of the complex is: a gym, multi-purpose spaces, gardens, a rooftop pool and ample parking“Mayor Bass has declared a housing emergency in Los Angeles and we are answering the call,” Jordan Brill of Thrive Living said in the press release regarding the reasons for the construction.

Criticism of Costco’s Los Angeles project

Through social media, housing activist Joe Cohen accused Costco of disguising its true intentions with the construction of the housing complex. a post that accumulated almost 3,000,000 viewsquestioned: “Why the ‘Costco prison’ exists And why is it designed the way it is? As is often the case, the answer is regulatory arbitrage?

According to the activist, the construction of large facilities in California often presents great difficulties. “They are subject to discretionary approvals, site plan review and have to go through the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Costco faces years of public hearings, millions of dollars in consulting fees and an uncertain outcome“Cohen said.