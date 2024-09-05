According to the criteria of

The company itself issued a statement in June announcing the new prices, which are now in effect for all customers, who will have to pay the updated amount on their next bill. The initiative affects Gold Star, Business and Executive membershipseach with particular values.

In the case of members Gold Star and Business will go from paying US$60 per year to US$65 with the increase, which was specifically US$5; while executive members, who previously paid US$120, will now have to pay a total of US$130 per yearbut with an added benefit in your case.

It is that, as always happened, Executives will receive a 2 percent cash back on what they spend annually. That reimbursement will be capped at US$1,250, up from US$1,000 previously, which, beyond the increase in membership value, is good news for customers.

It is worth remembering that this measure was very surprising for current Costco customers and members, since The chain had not raised its rates since 2017The current increase will apply to members in the United States and Canada, and the values ​​will be the same for both countries.

Costco Photo:iStock Share

What do Costco officials say?

In Business Insider They received a document from Costco authorities, and highlighted the statements of its financial director, Gary Millerchip, who said that The decision to increase was made a long time ago.and it was just a matter of waiting until it becomes a reality.

In addition, he also revealed that The chain has 134,000,000 members. and the renewal rate is over 90 percent, which speaks to customer satisfaction with the service and benefits obtained with membership.

Another important point that the cited site of the document highlighted is that the CEO of Costco had assured before the increase was known, that The company’s employees would receive an increase in their salarieswhich may be one of the reasons for the initiative.