We had it in front of us! Everything seems to indicate that no one had noticed it, therefore, a finance expert explains 3 Cosco secrets that will make you understand everything, before his confessions, he went viral.

One of the questions that continues to be a trend is whether Sam’s Club or Costco are better due to their prices, however, a content creator decided to detail something more, look for those details than the chain that operates through memberships, strategically placed to attract, but few know it.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the financial expert, who seeks to share his knowledge so that consumers can compare between brands to see which one offers the best quality and price, regarding the products they are looking for.

The user identified as ‘@wayocastellanos’, while being in one of the Costco Wholesale Corporation branches, shared a very interesting post, along with the description: “Secrets that Costco hides from you. This is one of the companies that has the most secrets and almost nobody knows them.”

During the viral video, the financial education expert explained why the store usually has these secrets, since it is a way for customers to stay longer in the establishments.

As well as little-known data on their strategies for consumers to carry more things, not only for the reason they went to the first stay, because they cannot resist their variety, and they talked about memberships”.

Which are Costco’s 3 best kept secrets?

The company founded on September 15, 1983, Seattle, Washington, United States, Costco, gives exclusive prices to its members, therefore, the finance expert highlighted, later, revealed the 3 secrets.

Have you wondered why they ask us for a membership to pass because when you buy it you are going to want to get even, you are going to want to take advantage of the wool that this card cost you and you are going to come more often, which will increase the chances that you will take something.

The membership can be used at any Costco in the world.

The cart is super slow and noisy, because that way it will take you longer to see the store.

The asterisk in the prices means that they are the last pieces and it is a great opportunity to buy them at a very good price and yes you can benefit from all the strategies.

Finally, the creator of the content declared that the purchases have benefits, because “Costco is listed on the stock exchange and if you buy one of its shares, you become the owner of a small piece of the company.”