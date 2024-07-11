With a 1-year limited hardware warranty and 90 days of limited software technical support, get ready for back to school with the incredible offer on the HP Envy 16-h1001la at Costco, this offer is available for a limited time at The HP Envy laptop is ideal for students and professionals looking for performance and quality in their daily activities.

This laptop, recognized for the prestige and reliability of the HP brand, is available at a special price of $25,999, down from its original price of $35,999. This offer is valid until July 14 and includes free shipping.

Take advantage of this offer and improve your technological experience for back to school thanks to the company’s discount that offers exclusive items to its customers with a current membership; with this laptop you can enjoy a screen with color calibration for vivid images and Eyesafe® certification to take care of your eye health. The 16″ multi-touch screen offers a resolution of 2880 x 1800, a refresh rate of 48-120 Hz and support for HDR 500 nits, ensuring a spectacular visual experience.

Features of the HP Envy 16-h1001la

◉ Processor: Equipped with an Intel® Core™ i9-13900H with up to 14 cores, reaching up to 5.4 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology, and 24 MB L3 cache.

◉ RAM: 32GB DDR5-5200MHz (2 x 16GB) for fast and efficient performance.

◉ Storage: 1TB PCIe® Gen4 NVMe™ TLC M.2 solid-state drive, ensuring fast and secure storage.

◉ Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 with 8GB dedicated GDDR6, perfect for graphics-intensive tasks and gaming.

◉ Cooling system: Keep your laptop in optimal conditions thanks to its advanced cooling system, designed for long hours of use without overheating.

High quality video calls

◉ Camera and audio: Bring out your best self on video calls with a high-quality camera and advanced audio system.

◉ Complete bundle with HP Creator backpack

◉ HP Creator Backpack: Included with purchase, this backpack offers an easy-access, customizable compartment to securely carry your gear.

◉ Detailed technical specifications

◉ Operating System: Windows 11 Home Single Language

Ports:

◉ 1 USB Type-A (10 Gb/s)

◉ 1 USB Type-A (10Gb/s) with HP Sleep and Charge

◉ 2 ThunderBolt™ 4 (40 Gb/s, USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort™ 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)

◉ 1 HDMI 2.1

◉ 1 AC smart plug

◉ 1 headphone and microphone combination

◉ Connectivity: Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2) and Bluetooth® 5.3

◉ Dimensions and weight: 35.74 x 25.24 x 1.99 cm and a weight of 2.34 kg

◉ Keyboard: Backlit, full-size, natural silver color