Shall we go to Costco? It is one of the favorite phrases of many, especially when talking about their pizza, or their food area, because the delicacies they offer distinguish them, however, a Costco customer when finding a delicious dessert at a good price and recommends against buying it.

It was through the social network where the Costco partner, the user ‘@lasradondelocompraste’, who, when using her membership in one of the branches, decided to buy a delicious dessert which she stressed that they did not buy.

Internet users like to hear the experiences of customers and employees of brands, in order to compare their price and quality, and even know those hidden data that very few know.

On this occasion, a consumer from the main competition of Sam’s Club, by offering exclusive products to its members, impressed by giving her rating of a dessert.

The young woman, when going to a company establishment that launched a new modality to its users, since paying with a physical card at its facilities, now they must present their digital membership, became a trend.

During the viral video, the Mexican tiktoker revealed that she was fascinated by French macaroons, which, according to Costco’s website: “are made by expert French pastry chefs using natural flavors and colors and also do not contain preservatives.”

Throughout the recording, the Costco partner showed that it is a box in which they come 36 macaroons with 6 different flavorsamong them:

Raspberry

Bitter chocolate

blueberry

pistachio

Yellow lemon

Peach

The young lady who mentioned that the cost of the dessert is $449, He stressed that he did not recommend them because everyone would be fascinated with their flavorTherefore, netizens immediately reacted to the publication.

What was Costco called before?

Costco Wholesale Corporation, the second largest club chain in the world in the retail category after Walmart, since 2014, remains among the taste of its members because by providing memberships, in more than 800 branches around the world , with competitive prices in the market.

The members-only store, founded by James Sinegal, Jeffrey Brotman on September 15, 1983 in Seattle, Washington, United States, maintains a diverse catalog of its services.

The company with headquarters in Issaquah, Washington, United States, subsidiaries to Costco Wholesale Canada, Costco Travel, MÁS, offers a wide variety of assortment to its members in Mexico since 1992 when it opened its first store in Ciudad Satélite, in the State of Mexico and north of Mexico City.

Originally, it was called Price Club, but, by joining with Grupo Comercial Mexicana, they formed ‘Costco Wholesale’, although at the beginning they called the stores ‘Price Costco’, currently they just call it ‘Costco’.