One of the multinational chains most successful of recent times is, without a doubt, Costco, which has been the target of all kinds of controversies, such as the limitation on the sale of cakes that it recently implemented in order to stop the resellers.

Now, in case you are a Costco customer and have the Citibanamex bank credit cardyou will be interested to know the changes that have occurred recently in relation to this plastic and purchasing at Costco.

First of all, it should be noted that the Costco credit card works like any other credit card from any bank, however, the difference is that if it is used in the wholesale store, customers can obtain Additional benefitssuch as discounts.

In addition to the above, as with other bank cards, Costco customers with a card from the American chain can make cash withdrawals, although it must be taken into account that the withdrawal commission is 4%.

At this point, it should be noted that it must be kept in mind that you can withdraw cash with the Costco credit card at Citibanamex bank branch windows and ATMs, although the commission for this operation is 15 Mexican pesos for each occasion. .

Likewise, in case you are a frequent buyer of Costo and you are looking for how to obtain more benefits for the operations you do in it, the Costco-Banamex credit card It turns out to be quite interesting, although new changes have been recorded in this product.

And one of the benefits of the Costco-Citibanamex card was the 3% refund on purchases at Costco, both in Mexico and the United States, as well as in gas stations in the Mexican national territory.

The above being as follows:

*Partialization of purchases in 6 or 12 months on purchases at Costco.

*2% refund on purchases at other establishments.

However, the American store chain has reported a new change, since cashback on purchases can no longer be used in other businessesbut only when shopping at Costco.

Thus, the refund when using the credit card, whose change will begin from 2024, has the following indications:

*This refund will only be valid for one year.

*It will no longer be deposited on the Banamex credit card, it will now accumulate in some section to be used starting next year.

*The amount can only be used on physical purchases, that is, not Costco gas or online purchases.

