If you have a Costco store membership and usually do your regular shopping there, pay attention, because Next week all branches in the United States will be closed for 24 hours. These are the reasons and the specific day.

With the intention of allowing its employees to freely celebrate the United States Independence Day, the Costco chain announced that All its stores will be closed next Thursday, July 4.

Considering this, The chain invited its customers to make their holiday-related purchases as soon as possible. Or, those that have been forgotten and are last minute, no later than Wednesday, July 3.

He also pointed out that On Friday, July 5, its branches will return to their activities and normal hours.

This is a common practice in the company, It usually closes its doors on holidays. For example, it closed last Memorial Day and plans to close on Labor Day, which falls on Sept. 2.

Costco to close stores in observance of US Independence Day

What will be open and what will be closed on July 4th?

Considering that The 4th of July is one of the most important holidays for the country, Next Thursday, in addition to Costco, many other businesses will be closed.

For example, all banking institutions will suspend their services and, in addition, all transactions you make that day, including payments, will be processed until the next business day, which will correspond to July 5.

On the other hand, some of the stores that will remain open are Walmart, Kroger, Target, Publix and Sam’s. CVS pharmacies will also be open during normal hours, including those that are open 24 hours a day. Even so It is advisable to make purchases in advance for this celebration.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that according to the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the legislation does not oblige employers to make additional payments if their workers must come to work on a weekend or holiday. That is to say, If you are asked to work on July 4, you must do so under regular conditions.