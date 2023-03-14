The Demarcation of State Coasts has begun in La Azohía the removal of the so-called ‘anchoring dead’, a type of illegal anchoring that damages the seabed, to avoid the crowds of boats every summer. The first performance has been carried out on the beach of the same name as the town, in front of the cliff of the pier, with the extraction of more than twenty of these devices in the last two days. In total there are around a hundred, according to local sources, who will disappear throughout this week. This means the start of some work to regularize the anchoring systems in this area of ​​Cartagena.

A team of divers has been in charge since last Monday of refloating the anchorages, made mostly of concrete, and with the help of a crane they are raised onto a boat. The extracted materials are transported by truck to a landfill for treatment.

In previous years, Costas, a department under the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, left notices on boats anchored without permission outside marinas and in other transit areas, to force owners to remove them. But this year, it has taken action and, without waiting for the arrival of summer, work has begun to eliminate the damaging structures that make it easier for boats to anchor.

So far, Costas has removed more than 25 tons of all kinds of belongings, concrete dead weights, bulky plastic items, chains, steel cables and ropes. All of them were deposited on the seabed “in an area with notable environmental values, partially colonized by Posidonia oceanica and which is part of the Cabo Tiñoso marine reserve, adjacent to spaces belonging to the Natura 2000 Network”, according to sources from the Demarcation.

These works are part of a set of actions that the Coastal Demarcation in Murcia has been carrying out for years to try to control the proliferation of unauthorized anchoring polygons in different parts of the coast.

mooring to a buoy



These permanent systems on the sand and on vegetation are prohibited. In the public domain area, mooring to a buoy for more than 24 hours at the same point requires an authorization issued by the Coastal Demarcation. The use of anchors and ‘dead’ seriously damages the seabed as the structure of this type of anchor crushes the plants and destroys them.

There is an agreement signed between the General Directorate of the Merchant Marine and the Autonomous Community to remove sunken ships and unauthorized funds, especially in areas within the marked-out bathing areas. Every year, both administrations are in charge of cleaning the coast of wrecked boats. The La Azohía area is not included in this agreement, according to sources from the Maritime Captaincy. The work carried out in La Azohía is outside of that agreement and is carried out by the Demarcation of Coasts by its own decision.

concrete structures



These tasks yesterday unleashed complaints from residents of the area, especially those who have a concrete structure of these characteristics. The La Azohía Neighborhood Association and the Cartagena Neighborhood Federation requested a meeting with the director of the state department, Daniel Caballero. Through a letter they asked for a meeting and the “urgent” stoppage of the work.

From both neighborhood groups they criticize that Costas did not notify the works and demand alternatives to avoid damages this coming summer. «I had one and they took it from me without saying anything. This summer I don’t know where the boats that always came to this beach to spend a few days will go. A regulation or the creation of more mooring points is necessary, ”asked the secretary of the Azohía Neighborhood Association. The president of the La Azohía Isla Plana Neighborhood Council, Luis Lozano, warns that “now everyone will have to use the ramp to enter and remove the boat from the water, something that will cause queues and complaints among the boat owners.”