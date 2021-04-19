The Demarcation informs the first family of Los Nietos from whom it demanded the keys to their home that it delays the occupation for economic reasons Francisco Pagán, Antonio Pagán and Fuensanta Batán, on the day of the handover of the keys, in front of the house. / JM RODRÍGUEZ / AGM EDUARDO RIBELLES Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 01:59



Between the threat of having to leave in ten days and pay for the demolition of their house in Los Nietos and the announcement that they have at least a year of respite, less than a month of shocks has passed for Fuensanta Batán and her husband, Francisco Pagán. The Demarcation of Coasts, whose technicians visited their home on the first line of the