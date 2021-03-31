The permits are for bars and restaurants in La Manga, Cabo Palos, the southern shore of the Mar Menor, and the western area. A chiringuito on Isla Plana, in a file photo. / Pablo sanchez / agm

The Cartagena City Council received authorization from the Coastal Demarcation for the installation of 51 beach bars on the coastal beaches. The permits are for bars and restaurants in La Manga, Cabo Palos, the southern shore of the Mar Menor, and the western area (Isla Plana and La Azohía).

The concession procedure now depends on the municipal technicians, who will initiate an emergency procedure for the acceptance of offers. The goal is for entrepreneurs to be able to start their businesses in May. Municipal sources indicated that it has not been possible to meet the request of the sector to expand the terraces for the placement of tables and chairs. “We made that request to Costas and it was rejected,” they indicated.

To expedite the licenses for the next four years, the City Council will work in coordination with Hostecar, a regional hospitality employer. “In this way, the information channels with potential bidders will be improved, to send them the data of the concession specifications and to facilitate the presentation of their projects,” they highlighted.