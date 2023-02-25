There were no signs of a sudden worsening of his condition, but in a few days he was aggravated up to his death yesterday morning. Maurizio Costanzo worked until the end: he should have returned in April with the new episodes of his Maurizio Costanzo Show, he collaborated with various newspapers and radios. For a couple of weeks the great journalist had been hospitalized at the Paideia clinic in Rome.

He had undergone an operation from which he seemed to have recovered perfectly. According to reports from Dagospia, Costanzo had undergone colon surgery for some polyps. But then the post-surgery course brought out the first problems: the journalist’s immune defenses had lowered, giving rise to various infections, including a kidney one.

The 84-year-old conductor, who suffered from a heart condition, had worsened in recent days. Respiratory problems then arose, until they degenerated into bronchopneumonia. “He had recovered after the surgery, he was much better, in great shape, he was the same Costanzo as always, lucid, with a perfectly clear mind, ironic, full of ideas, there was no inkling that it could end like this” , says the lawyer Giorgio Assumma, a lifelong friend, among the few admitted to the journalist’s room, together with his wife Maria De Filippi and their children.

Hardly anyone knew of Costanzo’s hospitalization, because the family had asked for the utmost confidentiality. “He wanted to tell me about the contract for one of his broadcasts, which needed to be renewed. And a new screenplay for the cinema that he had in mind. No, he didn’t mention the Roma match, I don’t know if he was able to see it, I hope so ”, adds Assumma to Corriere della Sera.

Costanzo followed the evenings of the Sanremo Festival from the clinic. “I had to go and see him on Friday morning, as I had done before. Then they warned me that he had suddenly gotten worse. And when I arrived he was already dead ”, explains the lawyer again. Assumma Costanzo, an atheist, would have asked to recite an Ave Maria together. According to Dagospia, the journalist asked his lifelong friend if there was an “after” and if he would see his father again in the afterlife.

“I was almost certain that I wouldn’t be able to see him, but I went there anyway, I still wanted to pay homage to him with my physical closeness. I didn’t know he was that bad, his disappearance took me by surprise. I heard him on the phone about ten days ago, evidently he was already in the clinic, but he ignored it. He was serene, in a good mood, with the same voice as always, he seemed to be doing very well ”, says the historic director of Fatti tue Michele Guardì.

A dramatic deterioration that also took Maria De Filippi, the woman of his life, by surprise. They had been together for 33 years and also had an adopted son together. It was he who had the intuition to launch it on TV. Those who have met her in these hours define her as very tried.

Costanzo never stopped working. In recent days, according to Dagospia, he had been imagining a film script, as well as dedicating himself to a project dedicated to young people who wanted to approach the world of TV. In fact, the journalist would have had the hope of organizing a television school for authors and technicians.