Marta Caterina Fiorentino, or Marta Flavi, married Maurizio Costanzo in the late 1980s. She was the third wife of the journalist, the last before knowing the great love of her life, Maria De Filippi. The great conductor had already had two marriages, with Lori Sammartino and Flaminia Morandi.

“I had started the story with Maria, I was talking to her from my office, at a certain point a third voice slips in and says: “Maurizio, it’s Marta”. I didn’t deny it, but I had a complicated night. It ended badly ”, Costanzo recalled, referring to the end of his relationship with Marta Flavi, because in the meantime he had started a relationship with De Filippi. An initially clandestine love. Then the two got married in 1995 and Maria was the woman who remained close to him until the end.

Interviewed by Corriere della Sera following the death of the great journalist, Flavi said: “When I returned from America I proposed him to make a program about pets. He said to me: “After the dog and the cat, what are we talking about?”. He was witty.” Constantius conquered her with “his word”.

“I married Maurizio when he was in television. One day in Milan, at dinner, he introduced me all together: Sandra Mondaini, Raimondo Vianello, Corrado with his wife. I was about to faint. He had just finished the story with Simona Izzo. I told him that our union had to be official. He said: “Okay, I’m officially separating from Flaminia (his second wife) and then I’ll marry you”. He was on his word.”

“Chatting with him was wonderful. For 15 years I remember only good things about him. I just want to remember the good things about a generous and charming man. I no longer remember the less beautiful things”, Marta Flavi continues.

Then the separation: “We slaughtered each other, but time calms everything down. Four long and painful years. Then we both found other ways. We couldn’t go on because we were too different.” Because “he conceived of life as work. It’s not like that for me, I’m not ambitious and I need other things”, explains Flavi. With Maria De Filippi he has never had any relationship. Although he adds that he feels very sorry for her and her children. Costanzo’s ex-wife also explains that she will not attend the conductor’s funeral, which will take place on Monday 27 February at the Church of the Artists in Rome: “It would be inelegant”.