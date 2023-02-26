Maurizio Costanzo worked until the end and still had various projects in the pipeline. The great journalist had been hospitalized for a couple of weeks at the Paideia clinic in Rome for colon surgery. Then after the operation a sudden worsening of his conditions, with pneumonia that took him away at the age of 84. To tell the last days of Costanzo’s life was Giorgio Assumma, a lawyer and his historical friend. They had spoken the day before his death, Thursday.

It was Assumma, among other things, who introduced him to Maria De Filippi, the woman with whom he would marry in 1995 and spend the rest of his life. “Maurizio asked me: “In your opinion, when you go to the other world, what happens there?”. I replied: “I don’t know, but we’re going to get better”. “And will I be able to have a television?”. “I do not believe”. “You know how boring then.” “But no, you will be in the peace of the Lord”. Oh well, then let’s make sure that whoever arrives first waits for the other”, the lawyer tells Corriere della Sera, regarding that last phone call with Costanzo.

The two met in 1973: “I contacted him about a job on De Gasperi, nothing came of it. We haven’t been lost since. One phone call a day, coffee every Monday and Wednesday at the Vanni bar, in front of Rai. He asked me for my opinion on each project, I advise on lawsuits, never a disagreement”.

Then, as mentioned, it was Assumma who introduced him to Maria De Filippi: “Maria was a brilliant law graduate, consultant to the Italian phonographic association, in Milan. She asked me if I could find her a famous moderator for a conference on record piracy at the Venice Film Festival. Baudo was busy, Vespa as well, Maurizio faltered and finally accepted”.

“Maria picked us up at the airport. He didn’t even look at her, almost annoyed. At the Lido, after getting off the boat, a photographer approached. To which Maurizio said curtly: “Please, doctor, stay away from me, I don’t want paparazzi.” At the time Costanzo was married to Marta Flavi. Then, the twist: “Ten days later I met Maria in a bar on Viale Mazzini. “I came to see an aunt.” I pretended to believe her. On Monday Maurizio told me: “You know that Dr. De Filippi is smart, I would like her as an assistant”.

Costanzo worked until the end and had a script in mind for the cinema. The lawyer also recounts how there were no signs of such an aggravation of the journalist’s health conditions: “He had recovered after the small operation, he was much better, in great shape, he was the same as always, lucid, with a perfectly clear mind. okay, ironic, full of ideas, we talked about a screenplay for the cinema, there was no inkling that it could end like this. “See you soon, not this one, but next week I’m going out”. Then, unfortunately, pneumonia took him away”.