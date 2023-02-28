“Nothing that happened was unpredictable.

but had the characteristic of being able to make his discomfort given by the lack of civilization and lack of education understood with a grimace on his face. And I believe and dare to think that seeing the selfie requests he would have enjoyed one of his facial grimaces“. To tell Adnkronos, in an interview the day after Italy’s last farewell to Maurice Costanzois the professor Mario Morcellinicommenting on the storm unleashed on the media and on social networks for the request for a ‘selfie’ to Maria De Filippi by fans at the journalist’s funeral home.

“There is something pathological in the fact that those who let themselves be infected by the love of entertainment then believe they have rights that go beyond the fact that they are out of place in a moment of pain – Morcellini then articulates – It’s not a drama, mind you: but it is certainly a sign of very little psychological and moral education of the people. But unfortunately communication takes away from men the reasonableness and the sense of limits. This is precisely the challenge: knowing how to stop in time. But if you think about how much journalism doesn’t know how to do it, you can imagine how much communication doesn’t know how to do it”.

Morcellini then analyzes how communication and Costanzo’s funeral were managed in the light of some criticisms in the media and on social networks which speak of a ‘spectacularisation’ of the event, and makes some clear-cut observations: “It is amazing that in the cynicism of Italians there is also room to decide the rate of spectacularity of an event that does not concern them -it sinks- After all, if we think about it, a funeral is literally a little show. So it means that you do it to fill the void that death inevitably leaves, and man therefore needs these rituals. Every man has the right to choose how to say goodbye, and I am sure that Costanzo had, I don’t say foreseen, but somehow planned this exit from the scene”. A perfectly fitting choice, according to Morcellini: “Outside the Church there was a crowd that no one can get togetherleast of all the politicians – he says – because Costanzo has truly become a legend”.