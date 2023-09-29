Costanza Caracciolo, lady Vieri’s stratospheric side A

Costanza Caracciolo she is not only one of the most loved showgirls and showgirls of all time, but also a social star.

Bobo Vieri’s partner wins as influencers with an important following (over 1.3 million followers) and her photos are highly appreciated by the internet public because the TV presenter knows how to combine elegance and sensuality.

A winning mix. As with the shot in the long, electric blue dress (see some photos in the gallery above), shown off in recent days at the conclusion of Milan Fashion Week 2023: a bit of neckline in front (fantastic side A) and open on the back. A show.

Read alsoFederica Pellegrini, ‘divine’ and sensual transparencies from Victoria’s Secret. The photos

Fans appreciate: “Elegant sophisticated simple grandiose you are just spectacular”write Costanza Caracciolo’s fans. “Class… is not for everyone.. yes for you”…. “How elegant”.

And it’s raining likes for Lady Vieri’s social goal.

Read alsoPaige Spiranac, explosive selfies: the golfer makes the green hot. The photos

Subscribe to the newsletter

