Costantino Vitagliano, considered the first tronista in history, has released a long interview with Il Corriere della Sera in these hours. The man has in fact retraced his life starting from the enormous success that arrived thanks to Men and Women, also revealing unexpected backgrounds.

Constantine Vitagliano he was the first tronista of Men and women but it has been about twenty years since then and things are decidedly change.

In the dating show he had embarked on an affair with Alessandra Pierelli and for years the two have been among the most loved and requested characters, always ready to fill the nightclubs Italian oi living rooms of the most famous TV shows.

But what happened to the man today? Let’s find out more together!

Costantino Vitigliano: life after Men and Women

With Alexandra? It was all true in those 40 minutes of TV. Then I had other lives, they caught me with girls and to Ale, live, I said it was a set.

he let Corriere della Sera know, recalling the years in which he was at the center of gossip but also what for him was a golden period.

Because of its success, Constantine he admitted that in that period the guidance of Lele Mora was fundamental, which made him earn in every possible way.

For me, he was like a father, he made me discover how to gain, how to appear. With him I had a full agenda for five years. He had me sponsored from head to toe: I wore the underwear on sight because they paid me.

told the man, explaining that he had apartments that rented, restaurants and pizzerias but who, like many of the man’s agency, also paid for them consequences.

Constantine, however, admitted that thanks to his success in those years he had bought one Bentleys worth 240 thousand euros, one Ferrari it’s a Lamborghinis; today, however, his life has definitely changed and TV seems really far away.

I don’t go on tv because now they pay little.

let the man know, that although he explained that he has a shop and of the apartments to handle, he stressed that he could star in one prime time Rai.