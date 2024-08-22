Costantino Vitagliano’s outburst: “They say I’m dead”

Costantino Vitagliano posts a video rant on social media, lashing out at the fake news circulating on the web that he was dead.

In a video posted on his profile Instagram, in fact, the former Tronista of Uomini e Donne said: “Thanks to all the people who write to me. Today is injection day, now I’m getting ready to do it. What should I do? I can’t do anything about it, I also spoke to my lawyer. You report all these pages, because there are so many of you who, in addition to worrying, write to me that the news that I am deceased has returned to social media. I touch it. I laugh about it. I continue with the treatment, let’s move on. We are in Milano Marittima, not much sun. However, beautiful people exist, but there are also assholes and assholes. Unfortunately, they exist”.

A few months ago Costantino Vitagliano was hospitalized due to an illness that later turned out to be a rare autoimmune disease.

Guest of Very truethe former Tronista had revealed: “I have a mass that puts my aorta at risk on a daily basis and forces me to take drugs”.