Costantino Vitagliano does not tell those responsible for the fake news about his illness

After discovering he had a rare disease, Costantino Vitagliano he is still in hospital. Over the last few hours, the former tronista of Men and women he let himself go into a harsh outburst due to some fake news circulating about his health conditions. Let's find out together what happened in detail.

Currently, Costantino Vitagliano is located in hospital as he discovered he had one rare disease. He declared it himself a few days ago, through a video published on social media. The former tronista of Men and women hasn't received one yet diagnosis but further medical tests are underway.

After the disclosure of news of hospitalization, some have begun to circulate on the web fake news which certainly did not go unnoticed by the person concerned. In light of this, the man let himself go hard vent against the person who disclosed them online.

In the video published on his Instagram profile, Costantino makes a appealor that of taking gods legal measures towards those responsible:

But why don't you take measures against this person, legal measures since they are making fake news about things that do not exist in heaven or on earth.

Costantino Vitagliano: “I have a rare disease”

Through a video shared on his Instagram Stories, Costantino Vitagliano announced his recovery in hospital. According to his statements, the former tronista would suffer from a rare disease, which is why he is undergoing tests exams: