A few weeks after the shock announcement, Costantino Vitagliano he is still in hospital. The former tronista of Men and women he said he had a rare disease but without adding further details. Now, it was his partner, Beatrice Bozzuto, who spoke. Let’s find out together what she said in detail.

A few weeks ago, Costantino Vitagliano was the protagonist of a shocking announcement on social media. The former tronista of Men and women he said he was admitted to hospital after discovering he had a rare disease. However, the man had not received no diagnosis.

With these wordsConstantine had announced that he was facing a dark period without even knowing what happened therapy undertake:

I’m here for something rare, so rare that, after all the tests I’m doing, we haven’t yet reached the conclusion of what the best therapy to undertake would be. Tomorrow we will have Tac-Pet, from here we will have to see everything. The blood tests are all negative, life is strange.



A few weeks later, it was his partner who intervened in the matter Beatrice Bozzuto. The latter let the fans of the former tronista know that the latter is still in hospital:

I’m sorry, Costa is resting, he’s been resting for hours, and even when he wakes up, I don’t know if he will have the strength to speak

Finally, the woman updated fans on health conditions of his ex-partner revealing some new backstory: