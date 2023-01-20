It has just been 20 years since Constantine Vitagliano made his debut in broadcasting Men and Women by Maria De Filippi. Since then his climb to success has begun, becoming the tronista par excellence. A popularity that has grown year after year between participations in films, broadcasts, loves, gossip and being hosted in discos. Then, like all things, a slow and inexorable decline that distanced him more and more from the scene.

Today, 20 years later, Costantino allowed himself in an interview with Corriere della Sera where he revealed many dynamics of that era for the first time.

The former tronista returned to his humble childhood before being catapulted into a more comfortable life. “I come from nowhere. I never went on holiday until I was 16” – He admitted.

Then came success thanks to Maria de Philippi: “I was one of many. But Maria, to men and women, gave me more space every day: I worked”.

Its popularity is also due to the love story born to men and women with Alessandra Pierelli then shipwrecked. A relationship that has sparked local gossip for years, also fueling doubts that it was artfully orchestrated. “It was all true, in those 40 minutes of TV. Then, I had other lives, they caught me with the Jacuzzi girls and on Ale live, I said it was a set”- he revealed.

After the debut a Men and women the climb to success continued also thanks to the intercession of Lele Mora who by bringing him to his stable taught him a lot. “For me, he was like a father, he made me discover how to make money, how to look. With him I had a full agenda for five years. He had me sponsored from head to toe: I wore my underwear on sight because they paid me“.

But what is Constantine doing today? The former tronista manages apartments and shops and we will soon see him again on Rai 1 in prime time. “I will do an early evening Rai. For the rest, I don’t go because by now they pay little” – he concluded.