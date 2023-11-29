Costantino Vitagliano hospitalized: “I have a rare disease…” – Curler

Over the last few hours, Costantino Vitagliano became the protagonist of a sad announcement on social media. In detail, the former tronista of Men and women said he had been hospitalized for a week after discovering he had a rare disease. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Costantino Vitagliano raises the worry of the fans. The former tronista of Men and women is going through a complicated period because of some Health problems. He himself spread theannouncement on social media in which he declared that he had been hospitalized for about a week:

I’m here for something rare, the blood tests I’m having are all negative.

Therefore, the 49-year-old would have undergone a series of medical checks which would have had negative results. However, doctors failed to provide him with one diagnosis precise. Constantine spoke of a “rare thing” for which he still doesn’t know what therapy to undertake.

He himself told it to his fans through a video published on his Instagram profile. These were his words:

Tomorrow we will have Tac-Pet, from here we will have to see everything. The blood tests are all negative, life is strange. I’m still in hospital, I’ve been here a week. I’m here for something rare, so rare that all the tests I’m doing haven’t yet reached the conclusion of what would be the best therapy to undertake.

The former tronista of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi will have to remain in hospital to undergo surgery further investigations. However, it is currently in good health conditions and waiting for a diagnosis. Finally, this is how she concluded hers speech: