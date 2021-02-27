Starting yesterday evening, people started arriving on the Costa Tropical to spend the weekend in their holiday homes, which for the costa is a double-edged sword.

If you speak with anybody connected with tourism, this news is a welcome relief but if you speak with the average resident, they would prefer that there wasn’t an influx bringing a possible increase in contagion and a return to being locked down again.

The Central Government now openly admits that opening up for Christmas was a mistake – there are several hundred people that are no longer with us who can confirm this, so mumblings from the Council about Easter week (no procession but more freedom of movement) create alarm amongst costa dwellers despite the need to get money into local cash tills.

For this bank-holiday weekend, the mayors along the Costa Tropical, urge caution with this arrival of people from Granada and elsewhere inland, behind the Costa Tropical; ie, wear masks, keep your distance, use hand-gel etc.

But urging caution is not enough, so the police will be out keeping an eye on overcrowding in bars and restaurants, people not wearing masks in public, people breaking the evening curfew and of course, bottle parties in farmhouses and other secluded spots.

(News: Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)