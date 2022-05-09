Costa, according to the Undersecretary, it is necessary to reduce the wild boar population

Andrea CostaUndersecretary of State for Health, was appointed by Minister Roberto Speranza to the treatment and management of the emergency linked to Swine fever African. Costa spoke to the microphones of Radio 24 declaring: “The problem of swine fever there is not only in Laziobut left in Piedmont and in Liguria where one has been identified red zone and soon there will be the laying of the fences. But I believe we are facing an emergency and we must reduce the population of wild boarsand I believe this can also be used to address the problem of their presence in the neighborhoods “.

Regarding the hypothesis of having to resort the killing of wild boarsthe Undersecretary said: “I respect everyone’s sensibilities but we must give ourselves the priority is to reduce the wild boar population to prevent the virus can expand “.

