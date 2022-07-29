“The Spallanzani Institute in Rome is a national and international excellence, always at the forefront in the management of health emergencies. My visit is above all an opportunity to thank the whole team of the Institute for the valuable work done in recent months. . Just think that less than 48 hours after the diagnosis of positivity for the first patients in Italy, Spallanzani’s virologists were able to isolate the virus “. This was said by the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, on the sidelines of today’s visit to the Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases, where he met the Director General, Francesco Vaia.

“Spallanzani’s researchers were also the first in the world to isolate the monkeypox virus in semen. Research, competence and experience are the strength of the Institute. We must enhance our excellence by continuing to invest in science and new technologies. . With the general manager, Francesco Vaia, we have outlined the next objectives: in addition to updating vaccines, we must also focus on solutions such as mechanical ventilation in all social areas, from schools to public transport “, adds Costa.

“We must also secure the frail and the elderly as soon as possible with the fourth dose. Trust in science, responsibility and correct information: this is the only way we will definitely leave the pandemic behind. Once again I thank the majority of Italians. who showed a great civic sense, choosing to get vaccinated to return to normal as soon as possible “, he concludes.