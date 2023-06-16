Minister of the Civil House spoke to journalists at the end of the ministerial meeting lasting more than 9 hours this Thursday (June 15)

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costa, said this Thursday (June 15, 2023) that the government does not plan to extend the car price reduction program of up to R$ 120,000. According to him, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) only “made a joke” when saying, during a ministerial meeting, that the initiative should be extended.

“It is not the government’s plan. The president made a joke when the report was made by the [vice-presidente Geraldo] Alckmin that the program was a complete success. But it is not in the government’s planning”, said in an interview with journalists at the end of the meeting, which lasted more than 9 hours.

According to Power360 found out, the matter was initially dealt with by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, during his speech. The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), interrupted him and said that the program is a "success". Afterwards, Lula joked that the government should extend the initiative.

Haddad, however, has said it is not possible to expand the tax credit scheduled for automakers. The program was initially expected to last about 4 months, but it may be terminated before the deadline if the reserved amount runs out.

According to Costa, the good reception of the program demonstrates to society and economic actors that it is necessary to provide credit conditions for the population to consume.

“If we provide credit, if we lower the financial costs for those who want to purchase and consume, there will be consumption in this country. The industry will start producing again, and the retail trade will start selling again.”he said.